Morning Forecast – Monday, February 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/10/20)

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms have returned to the ArkLaMiss starting today. Some of these thunderstorms once again will have the potential of becoming strong to severe. Most of the ArkLaMiss has been issued under a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) with a few surrounding parishes and counties under a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5). Primary concerns will be damaging winds, small size hail, heavy rainfall, and an isolated chance for tornadoes can’t be ruled out. Highs will settle into the lower 70s with winds breezy from the southwest at 5-15 mph.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Slight Risk

Flash Flood Watches have also been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss until Wednesday at 6 PM. Most areas have the potential of seeing anywhere from 4-6 inches of rainfall with a few possibly seeing greater.

Flash Flood Watches: Until 6pm Wednesday

Potential Rainfall Totals: The Next 7 Days

TONIGHT: The threat for severe weather will slowly diminish once we reach the late evening and overnight hours. Temperatures will be cool in the lower 50s with winds from the west at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Keep those umbrellas handy! Showers and thunderstorms will continue heading into Tuesday. As of right now, there is no potential for severe weather tomorrow. By Wednesday, however, another warm front and low pressure system will move in and once again bring the possibility of severe weather back to the ArkLaMiss.

Most of our southern and eastern parishes have been issued under an enhanced risk (level 3/5), while the rest of the ArkLamiss are either issued under a slight or marginal risk. Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, hail, and a chance for tornadoes will be the primary threats.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook: Enhanced Risk

There is some good news in the forecast though. Thursday and Friday are looking rather sunny and cool in the 50s; just in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your loved ones!

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

