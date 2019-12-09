Morning Forecast – Monday, December 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/09/19)

TODAY: Cloudy conditions will persist throughout the day today, although high temperatures will be mild in the lower to middle 70s. Our next frontal system will arrive just outside of the ArkLaMiss around late afternoon, where a few light showers will develop out ahead. This shower activity will continue to increase this evening and overnight.

TONIGHT: The cold front will move across the area between 10 P.M. and midnight. Showers following the front will develop and become widespread across the ArkLaMiss. Along with showers, colder air will move in. Lows will be cool in the upper 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will be on a downward trend Tuesday as rain will be widespread. For some folks in Southern Arkansas, there is a chance some of this activity might transition into a wintry mix. This could be a mix of freezing rain, sleet, or even some snow showers. Again this will all depend on the timing with our front and if the atmosphere will be set up for this kind of precipitation.

As for the rest of the ArkLaMiss, moderate rainfall will continue for most of the day tomorrow, so be sure to have the rain gear within reach. Conditions will start to clear up late Tuesday and into Wednesday. A high pressure system up to our north will assist in clearing our skies and filtering the cooler air. Highs by mid week will be in the 50s.

