Morning Forecast – Monday, December 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/07/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday! Hopefully everyone had a great weekend and enjoyed the rather nice weather we had. Getting started this morning will be a bit chilly as temperatures sit in the 30s and 40s across the ArkLaMiss. Later this afternoon, highs will improve into the upper 50s to lower 60s as skies overhead stay nice and sunny.

TONIGHT: Clear skies will stay and winds will be calm. Lows overnight will stay cold in the middle to upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: An upper level ridge will settle in across most of the country for the next several days, leading to plenty of sunny, dry conditions and a warming trend with our temperatures. Expect highs to return to around and above average in the 60s and even the lower 70s.

By Friday, our next weather system will arrive. This will bring potential for showers and thunderstorms starting on Friday and continuing into early Saturday. The rain will exit later on Saturday, and we will start to see our temperatures decrease once again with highs for the upcoming weekend in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

