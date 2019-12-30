Morning Forecast – Monday, December 30th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/30/19)

TODAY: After a soggy weekend, sunshine will be returning this afternoon with high temperatures remaining nice and cool in the upper 50s. Thanks to a high pressure system, conditions will stay sunny and dry not only for today, but for tomorrow too.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will settle into the lower to middle 30s with skies clear and winds light from the northwest. Conditions will be dry.

LOOKING AHEAD: For New Year’s Eve tomorrow, temperatures will be cool in the upper 50s with plenty of sunshine for the afternoon. As we head into the evening and late night hours, temperatures will be chilly in the upper 30s, so be sure to dress warm for any festivities you may be heading to to celebrate the new year.

As we head into 2020, it seems like it could be a cool and a bit of a rainy start. Highs will stay cool in the upper 50s with cloud cover increasing through most of the morning. By the late afternoon, a few showers will start to filter in, and this activity will continue into Thursday and early parts of Friday.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

