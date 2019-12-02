Morning Forecast – Monday, December 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/02/19)

TODAY: We will start off our Monday will chilly temperatures in the 30s this morning. Through the afternoon, those temperatures will slowly climb into the lower to middle 50s under sunny skies. Thanks to high pressure and a surface ridge, northwest winds will continue to filter in drier air, keeping rain chances at a stand still.

TONIGHT: Overnight, skies will remain clear with lows dropping into the lower 30s. If you have any sensitive plants, make sure to bring them inside along with pets.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Tuesday, our high pressure system will start moving to the south. This will not change our pattern much, but it will bring warmer air from the Gulf of Mexico. Highs for Tuesday and Wednesday will be mild and pleasant in the lower to middle 60s. A few light clouds could sneak their way in for the afternoon, but sunshine will prevail.

Although will stay dry for the next few days, more rain could be on the way heading into late Thursday and early Friday.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX