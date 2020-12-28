Morning Forecast – Monday, December 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/28/20)

TODAY: Clouds will build back in for the start of the new week. High temperatures for this afternoon will top anywhere from the upper 50s to lower 60s. A weak front will move through, and it could bring a chance for a few stray showers, but nothing too widespread.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will stay cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Clouds will stay overhead and winds will be light out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Tuesday, there won’t be too much changing in our weather. Cloud cover will stay in place with winds out of the Southeast at 5-10 mph. Highs will be a bit more warm in the middle and upper 60s for the afternoon.

By Wednesday, our next weather system will begin to build to our west and start to move eastward by Wednesday afternoon and evening. There is a chance some of these showers and storms, some of which could become strong or severe. At this time, the risk for severe weather only includes South Louisiana and portions of South Mississippi for Wednesday. We are still a few days out and anything can change so we will be watching this closely.

Showers and Storms will stick around for Thursday (New Year’s Eve), making for a possible bump in any plans you may have to ring in 2021. Conditions will improve by Friday morning and temperatures will be cooler in the lower 50s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

