Morning Forecast – Monday, December 23rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/2319)

TODAY: After a rainy weekend, conditions will start drying up this afternoon with highs warming up into the lower 60s. Cloud cover will continue to break down throughout the day, allowing for plenty of sunshine. This is all thanks to a surface and upper level shortwave ridge, which will be sticking around for the next couple of days, keeping our conditions nice and pleasant.

TONIGHT: Skies will remain mostly clear with lows dropping back into the lower 40s. Winds will be light from the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will stay warm for both Christmas Eve and Christmas day in the upper 60s and lower 70s with conditions staying dry. Winds will be out of the south and southeast at 5-10 mph. More rain chances could be on the way for the end of the week and into the weekend. This could be followed by our next cold front, which will dip our temperatures back into the lower 60s and upper 50s.

Have a great day!

-Lexi

