Morning Forecast – Monday, December 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/21/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday and happy first day of winter! Temperatures this morning will start off chilly in the 30s and 40s before we see a nice warm up for the afternoon. Highs for today will top into the middle and upper 60s under a sunny sky with winds coming out of the west. We will be under the control of high pressure, so conditions will stay dry.

TONIGHT: Lows are set to drop back into the upper 30s and lower 40s overnight. Skies are expected to stay clear and winds will be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday is looking to be another beautiful day. High pressure will stay in control and will begin to slide eastward. A few clouds will sneak their way back in, but we will still have nice mild temperatures in the middle and upper 60s for the afternoon.

Cloud cover will only continue to increase late Tuesday and into early Wednesday as our next frontal system begins its approach. A few light showers will develop out ahead of it by the late morning and more moderate to heavier precipitation will follow as we head into the afternoon. As of now, we are not anticipating any severe weather. There is a marginal risk just South of the ArkLaMiss and it could change through the next couple of days, so we will be watching this.

The rain will wrap up late Wednesday into early Thursday (Christmas Eve). Behind the cold front, winds will return back out of the north and northwest, and this will help feed in cooler air. Highs for Christmas Eve and Christmas day will be chilly in the lower 50s while lows at night will be cold in the lower 30s and possible the upper 20s. The good news is that we should be staying dry for both these days before possible rain chances return for next weekend.

