Morning Forecast – Monday, December 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/20/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We are off to a cold start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 40s. Expect spotty to isolated showers through the late morning and afternoon with highs staying cold in the middle to upper 40s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy while lows will cool back into the upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: The clouds will begin to break down as an upper level system continues to track east. With sunshine returning, this will help our temperatures warm up, but for Tuesday they will stay cool in the middle 50s.

Over the next several days, we won’t be seeing much in the ways of rain chances. Temperatures will continue to warm up and will eventually warm back into the 70s in time for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX