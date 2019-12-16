Morning Forecast – Monday, December 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/16/19)

TODAY: Widespread showers and thunderstorms will arrive by 8 A.M. this morning and continuing until later this afternoon. Some of these thunderstorms could be severe, producing heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and even tornadoes. Make sure to stay weather aware for today and have a safety plan in place. Here is a map with projected timing of these storms for the ArkLaMiss:

Below is a map of severe weather risk. If you live in the area where it’s green, that is a marginal risk (1/5). If you live in the yellow area, that is a slight risk (2/5). The highest risk will be for folks in the orange color, which is an enhanced risk (3/5).

Make sure you are staying weather aware for today and have a safety plan in place.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will start clearing up by late evening and overnight. Afterwards, colder air will start to filter in and a high pressure off to our west will help to break down the cloud cover. Expect lows to drop into the middle to upper 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Conditions will be much more dry, but cool for the rest of the work week. Highs will be cool in the 50s, while lows at night will be cold in the lower 30s. A small chance for rain could be possible for Friday, but this is looking isolated at this time. Our upcoming weekend looks rather nice with temperatures returning into the 60s with plenty of sunshine.

Have a great Monday! Stay weather aware!

-Lexi

