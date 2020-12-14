Morning Forecast – Monday, December 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/14/20)

TODAY: Happy Monday everyone! We will be getting a brief break from the rain today, but we do anticipate a chilly afternoon ahead. Highs for the afternoon will settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph. Cloud cover will be heavy for the morning hours, however by this afternoon, it will slowly begin to break down allowing for some sunshine to return.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay rather clear as low temperatures will be cold in the lower 30s. Winds will be light from the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into Tuesday, cloud cover will begin to return out ahead of another weather system. High temperatures will stay cool in the upper 40s to lower 50s for the afternoon. This weather system will sweep just to the south of the ArkLaMiss, but it will be enough to bring a few showers mostly south of I-20 by Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.

The last of the rain will exit by Wednesday morning with cloud cover staying overhead. The rest of the work week looks to remain dry and rather sunny as highs will stay cool in the 50s while lows at night will be cold and chilly in the 20s and 30s!

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

