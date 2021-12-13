Morning Forecast – Monday, December 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/13/21)

TODAY: Good Monday morning! We will be off to a clear and cool start this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to upper 30s. It is, however, expected to be a rather mild and seasonal day for this afternoon. Highs will warm back into the middle 60s while cloud cover will continue to build back in. Winds will stay out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase in coverage, which will help our temperatures overnight. It will not be as cold in the lower to middle 50s and winds will be calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few of our South Arkansas Counties may encounter a few early morning showers, but coverage will be limited and rather short lived. Skies will be mostly cloudy for Tuesday afternoon with highs warmer in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will look very similar to Tuesday and our next cold front arrives Thursday. It will not be a very strong cold front. It will not be doing much as far as dropping temperatures, but it could bring the chance for a few isolated showers. Rain chances may even continue into Friday.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX