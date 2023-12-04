WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds will exit to our southeast this morning as drier air pushes in from northwesterly winds. High pressure will settle in keeping the skies clear today. Tomorrow, another weak front will push through, but this will be a dry front as a secondary area of high pressure keeps us clear and dry throughout most of the week. Temperatures will stay seasonal in the 60’s and lows in the lower 40’s and at times dipping into the upper 30’s.

By Friday, winds will shift southerly allowing for a build up of cloud cover. Our next system will arrive by this weekend sparking up a line of rain & t-storms along a cold front. Strong storms with gusty winds will be possible. This front could also pack more of a punch with temperatures as daytime highs fall to the mid 50’s to start next week.