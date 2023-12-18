WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A weak frontal boundary will pass over today, but not much in the way of clouds or any rainfall can be expected due to the dry air place. Temperatures will fall tonight below freezing and remain cool during the day tomorrow. High pressure will keep most of the region quiet, but southerly winds will allow for a dewpoints to rise along with temperatures.

A low pressure system is expected to arrive by the weekend bringing scattered showers and a few t-storms that will linger into the Christmas holiday next week as temperatures remain above average.