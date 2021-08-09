Morning Forecast – Monday, August 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/09/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We expect today to be another very hot one as highs return back to the middle and upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. Heat advisories will go into affect for the entire ArkLaMiss at 11 AM this morning and will continue until 7 PM this evening (unless extended). Heat index values could make it feel anywhere from 105-115 degrees this afternoon. Please keep heat safety in mind this afternoon, including staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and limiting time outdoors if you can.

Some forecast models pick up on some light shower activity for our far southern parishes, so we went ahead and put a 10% chance. Other areas across the ArkLaMiss will remain dry.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay partly cloudy this evening and overnight. Lows will be very warm in the middle to upper 70s with a light southwesterly wind.

LOOKING AHEAD: Expect highs to warm back into the upper 90s for Tuesday afternoon with skies staying partly cloudy. Winds will stay out of the southwest at about 5-10 mph. Lows Tuesday night will fall near 76. Temperatures for the rest of the work week will stay rather hot in the upper 90s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with little to no rain chances.

By this weekend, a potential week cold front could sweep through the ArkLaMiss. It will not do too much as of right now, but it could bring our highs down to near seasonal (around 93-94 degrees) and see a few more chances for isolated showers and storms.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

