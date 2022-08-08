WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/08/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We’ll start off the work week hot with highs in the middle to upper 90s. Heat advisories are in place for a few of our counties and parishes until 7 PM this evening, so keep heat safety in mind for outdoor activities. Daytime heating and moisture will lead to a few isolated showers and storms by the afternoon with no severe weather anticipated.

TONIGHT: One or two showers may linger into the late night hours, but everything looks to clear by early Tuesday morning. Lows will settle near 75 under partly cloudy skies with winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: A frontal boundary will slowly crawl its way southward for the middle of the work week, which will assist in increasing our chances for showers and storms. No severe weather is expected but heavy rain, lightning, thunder and slightly breezy winds could be possible. Highs will be a bit more rain-cooled in the lower 90s during the day and the lower 70s at night.

A ridge will begin to build back in by Friday and the upcoming weekend. This will cut down rain chances but also bring back some hotter temperatures in the middle and upper 90s.

TROPICS: Over the weekend, a disturbance was located off the coast of Africa with a 10% chance of development over the next 48 hours and 40% chance (as of 5 AM this morning) over the next 5 days. There are no immediate impacts to the US and there is still a lot of uncertainty, but it’s definitely something we will be watching through the course of the week.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX