WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Today will be hot and humid as the heat index will climb back to near 110 degrees. A system will push in later tonight and spark up strong t-storms across southern Arkansas. Some of these storms could produce strong gusty winds that could be damaging and produce heavy downpours. These storms will provide a break from the heat but it will be short lived. Temperatures will climb back to near triple digits again and stay on the hotter side through the remainder of the week.