WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – An upper level low pressure system has settled across east Texas creating an unsettled pattered for the ArkLaMiss today. Scattered showers and t-storms will develop this afternoon with the daytime heating. Some storms could produce gusty winds to the north in Arkansas. The rest of the week will remain unsettled with hit or miss pop up storms each day as plenty of gulf moisture flows in with those southerly winds keeping it muggy.

Temperatures could climb back to the upper 90’s and hazardous heat condition will return. Rain chances will last into the start of the weekend with a weak cold front that will push through, but at least the humidity could drop a little as a result into next week.