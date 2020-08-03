Morning Forecast – Monday, August 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/03/20)

TODAY: We are getting our new work week started on a rather pleasant note. For today, however, a weak cold front will bring a few chances for some isolated shower and thunderstorm activity by the afternoon. High temperatures will stay below average in the lower 90s as winds out of the northwest will continue to filter in some slightly drier air behind the cold front once it passes over.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will be a bit on the cooler side in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies will be mostly clear with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances will be limited over the next couple of days as temperatures remain in the lower 90s. Winds from the north and northwest will continue to bring in some slightly drier air, making it feel just a little less humid. Heading into the rest of the work week, rain chances will dry out as temperatures will eventually warm back up into the middle 90s.

