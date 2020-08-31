Morning Forecast – Monday, August 31st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/31/20)

TODAY: It will be a hot and humid start to the work week as high temperatures warm back into the middle to upper 90s. This afternoon, showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop due to a weak disturbance. Some storms could be strong or even severe, producing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. A marginal risk has been issued for our South Arkansas counties, but we will be watching to see if any thunderstorms could maintain their strength when they move downstream into North Louisiana.

TONIGHT: A few leftover showers and storms will linger as we head into the overnight hours. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy in the middle 70s with winds from the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Tuesday, hot and humid conditions will stick around for the afternoon with highs topping into the middle 90s. More showers and thunderstorms can be expected, but it will be more isolated and severe weather is NOT expected. We know many of you are still without power and are continuing clean up efforts from Laura, so just make sure to practice heat safety and make sure to stay weather aware.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX