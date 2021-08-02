Morning Forecast – Monday, August 2nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/02/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday everyone! It has been quite a rainy and stormy start to our morning and the first Monday of August. All of this is in association with a cold front that is actively moving across our viewing area. This is will continue through the rest of our morning and afternoon. The heaviest activity will begin to taper off by the early evening, leaving only a few light lingering showers as we head into the overnight hours. No severe weather is expected, but some gusty winds and periods of heavy rainfall will be possible.

Due to the rain and the cold front, highs for this afternoon will not be as hot, settling in the middle to upper 80s.

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers could stick around through the early half of our night. Lows will be mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s with light winds out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday, a stray shower or two could be possible, but it will be mostly dry. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs will range anywhere from the upper 80s to lower 90s.

The rest of the work week ahead will see plenty of sunshine with highs near seasonal in the lower 90s. Conditions will also be dry, finally giving us a break from all the rain we have seen over the last few months.

Hot temperatures will most likely return by next weekend, topping into the upper 90s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

