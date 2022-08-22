WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/22/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! It will be a rainy one for today, so be sure to have the rain gear with you. Most of this will be lasting through a large majority of the day. Areal flood watches are in place for most of the ArkLaMiss until Tuesday at 7 PM. This means we could see some potential flooding conditions that will be more gradual and over a period of time. This may lead so some ponding on the roadways, so exercise caution when commuting to your destinations throughout the day.

One or two storms may be briefly strong or severe, so the south and southwest ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk. Main concern will be the potential for some strong, damaging winds and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. High temperatures in the meantime will be rain cooled in the upper 70s to near 80.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will continue overnight into early Tuesday morning. Lows will settle into the lower end of the 70s with winds light from the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Just keep the rain gear handy not only for Tuesday but through most of the work week as showers and storms will be the big story. Highs will not be as hot in the 80s while winds stay out of the southeast. Rainfall totals could reach anywhere from 3-5 inches with some possible higher totals for some local areas.

The rain will begin to taper off starting Friday and into the weekend. Highs will also begin to warm back into the upper 80s to near 90.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX