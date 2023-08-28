WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Much needed rainfall occurred overnight. A few pop up storms may linger this morning. As the frontal system pushes southward, winds will be out of the north and it won’t be as hot since temperatures will be in the lower 90’s.

Clear and drier weather will continue throughout the week as the frontal system exits the region. Temperatures will be warming back up and triple digits could be back by this weekend. The fire threat will also continue since winds will gust around 15-20 mph along with lower humidity.