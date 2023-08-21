WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Another week and more triple digit temperatures will continue to be the main headline. As dewpoints remain in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s and temperatures warm to the mid 100’s, relative humidity will be low enough combined with 10-15 mph winds to pose critical fire weather conditions. Louisiana still has a statewide burn ban in place.

Heat safety still needs to be a priority as the extreme heat continues through the entire week as high pressure aloft dominates our region. A weak frontal system could arrive by Friday but no relief is expected and rain chances remain low.