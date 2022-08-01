WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/01/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We are looking at the return of some hot temperatures as highs reach the upper 90s this afternoon. Skies will be partly cloudy with the chance for a spotty shower or two by the late afternoon and early evening mainly for our eastern counties and parishes.

TONIGHT: Look for lows tonight to stay warm in the middle to upper 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with winds light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will look very similar to Monday with highs in the upper 90s, skies partly cloudy with a chance for a spotty shower mainly for our eastern counties and parishes.

By Wednesday, we could see an increased chance for more scattered shower and thunderstorm activity that could stay through Thursday. No severe weather is expected at this time. Highs will remain hot in the middle to upper 90s while lows settle into the middle 70s.

-Lexi

