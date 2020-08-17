Morning Forecast – Monday, August 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/17/20)

TODAY: The start of the new work week will be hot with temperatures in the lower 90s and plenty of sunshine. Thanks to winds behind our cold front from yesterday, it will be feeding it some slightly drier air, making it feel a bit comfortable and less humid outside. Either way, make sure to continue heat safety for any outdoor plans.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be mild with low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies will stay mostly clear and winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar with skies staying sunny to mostly sunny and temperatures hot in the 90s. We will stay dry, but starting Thursday, a few chances for a few stray showers could be possible, but it will be limited and short lived. Our temperatures this week will stay just below our seasonal average in the lower 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX