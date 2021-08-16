Morning Forecast – Monday, August 16th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/16/21)\

TODAY: Happy Monday! It’s the first day of school for many districts. Today expect highs in the lower 90s with scattered chances for showers and storms starting around lunchtime and continuing through most of the afternoon. Be sure to grab the rain gear before heading out the door. Severe weather is not expected, but some brief heavy rain and some lightning could be possible.

TONIGHT: The last of the rain should wrap up just after sunset and skies will clear up a bit for the overnight hours. Lows will settle around 73 with winds nice and calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Over the next several days, we will continue to see chances for isolated to scattered showers and storms across the ArkLaMiss. No severe weather is anticipated. Highs will be fairly seasonal in the lower to middle 90s and lows will stay in the lower to middle 70s.

The rain should wrap up around Friday and just before the weekend. By then, highs will start to warm back closer to those upper 90s.

In the Tropics, Tropical Storms Fred is expected to make landfall along the Florida Panhandle by later this evening. We will not be affected her in the ArkLaMiss.

Another storm we are watching is Tropical Depression Grace. It is moving westward at at 15 mph and will continue at tropical depression strength as is continues to interact with different landmasses, but it will eventually enter the Gulf of Mexico and possibly restrengthen back to a tropical storm. The current path has this storm continuing west towards South Texas and Mexico, but there is still plenty of uncertainty with the forecast, so we will be watching this storm closely over the next several days.

