WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – A weak frontal boundary will push in from the north today and could spark some patchy storms across south Arkansas. Heat safety will still need to be the top priority as temperatures warm to the triple digits. The frontal system will pass over the ArkLaMiss later tonight keeping slight rain chances during the overnight hours.

Tomorrow will feel a lot different as winds shift out of the north and some places in Arkansas will stay in the mid 80’s. This brief relief from the heat will not last long as temperatures warm back up to the triple digits this weekend as rain chances stay near zero.