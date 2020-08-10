Morning Forecast – Monday, August 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/10/20)

TODAY: This new work week will be off to a hot start! Highs will top near 95 degrees, which is seasonal for this time of the year, under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Daytime heating in the afternoon could be enough for a few showers and storms this afternoon. Not everyone will see rain today.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear up as we head into the overnight hours and low temperatures will settle back into the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be light from the south.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will an almost identical day as Monday. High temperatures will once again warm back into the middle 90s with clouds moving in by the afternoon. Daytime heating will help in the development of some spotty showers and storms, but it will be rather limited. We are tracking a line of storms that could drive into Southern Arkansas by early Wednesday morning. Some heavy downpours, breezy winds, and lightning could be possible. These storms will slowly diminish throughout the rest of the afternoon.

