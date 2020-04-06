Morning Forecast – Monday, April 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/06/20)

TODAY: We will continue to see continuing cloud cover today with temperatures remaining nice and warm in the lower 80s. Later this afternoon, a few areas will see some showers develop as a weak disturbance tracks its way over the ArkLaMiss. We are not expecting any widespread activity.

TONIGHT: A few showers could stick around overnight tonight with lows settling back into the middle to upper 60s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: By Tuesday, we will have a better chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon as an upper level disturbance moves to our north across the Mississippi Valley. At this time, our eastern parishes have been issued under a low end marginal risk for the possibility of some thunderstorms becoming strong, with possible damaging winds. Hail and tornadoes will not be a big concern (but as always, we won’t completely rule it out).

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Marginal Risk

Wednesday is looking like the best day of the week but also the warmest. Highs are expected to reach the upper 80s with partly cloudy skies and a 10% chance for a few spotty showers. By Thursday, our next cold front will arrive which will bring showers and thunderstorms and some cooler air. We will see highs settle back into the upper 60s and lower 70s by next weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX