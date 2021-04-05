Morning Forecast – Monday, April 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/05/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a great Easter Weekend. The warm and pleasant weather we saw these last couple of days will continue into the start of our new work week. Highs this afternoon will stay warm in the lower 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will start to gradually increase overnight into early Tuesday morning. Lows overnight will stay slightly cool in the upper 50s while other areas could be a bit more mild in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will stay warm with highs in the lower 80s. There could be a very, very small chance for a stray shower across our southeastern most parishes, but most of the activity will stay just to the east of the Mississippi River for Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday, our next cold front will approach and the chance for more showers and storms will return. There is a chance for some possible severe weather for Wednesday, especially for the afternoon. Most of the ArkLaMiss has been issued under a slight risk (level 2) as of this morning. All weather types will be possible, including damaging winds, hail, and a chance for an isolated tornado or two.

SPC DAY 3 OUTLOOK: WEDNESDAY – EARLY THURSDAY

Storms will linger into the early half of our Thursday before drying out by the late afternoon/early evening. Friday will be briefly dry and warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s, before another chance for isolated thunderstorms returns for this weekend.

