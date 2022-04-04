WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/04/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We will have a pretty nice day ahead to start the new work week. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures warm in the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. Changes, however, will be coming very late Monday night.

TONIGHT: Speaking of which, our next storm system will arrive very late tonight into early Tuesday morning. Showers and storms will be possible along with the chance for strong to severe weather. A level 3 enhanced risk is in place for almost the entire ArkLaMiss with a very small portion of South Arkansas under a level 2 slight risk. Damaging winds and wind gusts may be the primary concern, but some pockets of large hail up to 1 inch and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Heavy rainfall will be possible, and this may cause some minor flooding for some local areas. Rainfall totals may range from half an inch up to an inch and a half.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Monday – Early Tuesday

Storms will arrive around 1-2 AM in the morning and quickly speed through from west to east. The first line will be out by 5-6 AM, but we will see lingering activity throughout the rest of the morning. By 7 AM on Tuesday, out next severe weather outlook will take over, with our far Southeastern Parishes under a level 2 slight risk with most of the Southeastern half of the ArkLaMiss under a level 1 marginal risk. This will be around the time that the threat for severe weather will begin to diminish.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Tuesday – Early Wednesday

LOOKING AHEAD: While the first cold front moves through, we still expect to be warm with highs in the lower 80s while lows at night stay mild in the middle 60s. A second cold front will arrive on Wednesday. This may kick up a spotty shower or two, but it will be a mostly dry front and it will bring a bit of a cool down for the rest of the work week.

Starting Thursday, highs will drop just a bit back into the upper 60s to lower 70s with sunny and mostly sunny skies. Lows at night will return back to the 40s. Luckily, this is temporary and much warmer weather will be back in time for the weekend. No rain chances are expected at this time.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

