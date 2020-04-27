Morning Forecast – Monday, April 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/27/20)

TODAY: We hope everyone enjoyed the beautiful weather this week. If you really loved it, expect fairly similar conditions as we start the new week. High temperatures this afternoon will be warm in the lower 80s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Expect a quiet evening ahead with lows staying rather mild in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will be light out of the south and a few clouds will linger in the sky.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will have a pleasant start to our Tuesday with temperatures warming into the lower 80s as cloud cover will increase throughout the afternoon. Our next cold front will arrive around dinnertime, which will bring our next round of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these thunderstorms could have the potential to be strong to severe. At this time, the storm prediction center has the most northwestern portions of the ArkLaMiss under an enhanced risk (3/5), the central ArkLaMiss under a slight risk (2/5), and the outer edges under a marginal risk (1/5). Primary concern will be possible damaging winds, but as any severe event goes, we won’t completely rule out the chance for hail or an isolated tornado. Expect this activity to carry over into early Wednesday morning.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Enhanced Risk

Showers and thunderstorms should be over and done with by mid morning on Wednesday. Behind it, clear skies will prevail and a slight cool down with our highs topping in the upper 70s. The rest of the week will be rather pleasant with sunny to mostly sunny skies, but it looks like our temperatures could start cranking up. High temperatures could warm up anywhere from the middle to upper 80s (or possibly the lower 90s!)

Have a great Monday! Stay safe.

-Lexi

