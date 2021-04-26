Morning Forecast – Monday, April 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/26/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We hope you had a wonderful weekend. Starting off the new work week, the weather will stay warm with highs topping into the lower 80s this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will continue to increase overnight tonight. Lows will stay mild in the lower 60s with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will be cloudy but warm with highs in the lower to middle 80s. A few isolated showers could be possible for late Tuesday, but most of the heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity will be to our west. Most of the these showers look to be across the Northwest ArkLaMiss.

Wednesday will have a very similar set up to Tuesday, as skies will stay cloudy with temperatures warm in the upper 80s. A few isolated showers could be possible for late Wednesday into early Thursday. Thursday, a cool front will bring our next chance for more widespread rainfall with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. At this time, we are not anticipating any severe weather.

So far, Friday and the weekend looks to stay dry and sunny. Highs will be slightly cooler, but seasonal in the 70s and 80s, while lows at night will stay cool in the middle to upper 50s.

Lexi

