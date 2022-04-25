WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/25/22)

TODAY: Happy Monday! We do expect to see some scattered showers and storms throughout the day today, so be sure to have an umbrella or rain jacket just in case. All of this being driven by a frontal boundary and a series of upper level shortwave troughs. There may be a chance for an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm this afternoon where strong winds up to 60 mph and small hail at least 1 inch may be possible. Most of the ArkLaMiss is under a level 1 marginal risk for today.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 Outlook: Monday – Early Tuesday

TONIGHT: Storms will linger especially across our Southern Louisiana Parishes. Lows will be a bit cooler in the middle to upper 50s as winds shift back out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The last of the rain should wrap up by early Tuesday morning. Afterwards, cloud cover will slowly break down as a surface high to our north will start to take control. It will keep winds out of the north and northeast, filtering in cooler and drier air. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s not only for Tuesday but for Wednesday too. Lows will cool anywhere from the middle 40s to upper 50s.

Thursday, highs will warm back into 80s while lows improve back to the middle and upper 60s. Rain chances may be back by this weekend, although chances are isolated at this time.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX