Morning Forecast – Monday, April 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/20/20)

TODAY: After a stormy day Sunday, weather conditions will be more quiet and dry for this afternoon. Highs will stay warm in the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies with winds light out of the north.

TONIGHT: A few clouds will stick around for the overnight hours as lows settle into the middle 50s with winds generally calm. By late tonight/early morning, a few isolated showers could develop for areas along I-20, with maybe a rumble of thunder. This activity will not be severe and not everyone will see this activity.

LOOKING AHEAD: Once the morning showers clear up, we will see fairly similar conditions for Tuesday. High temperatures will be slightly warmer in the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies with winds light from varying directions.

However, by Wednesday, we are tracking our next weather system that could bring another round of possible severe weather back to the ArkLaMiss. The Storm Prediction Center has issued the entire ArkLaMiss under a slight risk (Level 2/5). All hazards of severe weather could be possible, including strong winds, hail, and an isolated chance for tornadoes. This event is still 3 days out and anything can change. We will be sure to bring you the latest updates when we receive them.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook: Slight Risk

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

