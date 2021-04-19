Morning Forecast – Monday, April 19th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/19/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! I hope everyone has a great weekend. Skies will start off mostly clear for the morning but cloud cover will increase by the afternoon. Highs will stay rather warm in the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the northwest.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will be cool in the lower 50s with calm winds. Clouds will stay for late Monday but will gradually begin to break down by the early morning hours on Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will see and enjoy more sunshine for Tuesday as highs warm into the upper 70s. By the late afternoon and early evening, a cold front will sweep through the ArkLaMiss. This is going to be a dry cold front, so we are not expecting any rain. Lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will fall into the lower 40s.

Wednesday afternoon will be cooler with highs in the lower to middle 60s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will rebound back into the 70s by Thursday. The next 3-4 days are looking to be dry, but by Friday, our next chance for showers and storms will return and could continue into our Saturday.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

