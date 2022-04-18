WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/18/22)

TODAY: It’s the start of the new work week, and after a bit of a stormy weekend for a few areas, drier conditions will be back this afternoon. Our morning will start off with some rather cloudy skies, but cloud cover will break down through the course of the afternoon, allowing sunshine to return. Highs for today will be mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northeast at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay clear for the overnight hours with lows in the middle to upper 40s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Tuesday will look very similar with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s for the afternoon. A small shortwave upper level trough will arrive by late Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing a chance for isolated showers and storms. At this times, most of these showers look to stay just outside of our viewing area, but that does not mean some folks will stay dry. We do have a 10% chance for showers Wednesday late morning into the early afternoon.

Starting Wednesday too, we will begin to see a gradual warming trend with our temperatures. We will have an upper level ridge of high pressure build in across the west and the Plains through the second half of the work week. Expect highs to warm into the upper 70s to the upper 80s as we head closer to next weekend. Other than the small rain chance Wednesday, it does look like our work week will be much more quiet and dry.

