Morning Forecast – Monday, April 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/13/20)

TODAY: After yesterday’s severe weather event, much more quiet weather conditions will settle into the ArkLaMiss. Skies will start off a bit cloudy this morning but will begin to clear out through the afternoon. Due to a cold front moving through yesterday evening, high temperatures this afternoon will be a bit cooler in the lower 60s with breezy winds out of the northwest anywhere from 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will continue to stay clear to mostly clear, but you should expect a rather cool evening ahead. Lows overnight will drop back into the lower 40s winds winds continuing to be slightly breezy at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The good news is that weather conditions will be rather quiet over the next 3 to 5 days. Skies will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions and temperatures will stay on the cooler side and below average in the lower to middle 60s. Expect a gradual warm up with temperatures by the end of the week into the lower to middle 70s. A few showers could return as early as next weekend.

Have a great Monday! Stay safe.

-Lexi

