Morning Forecast – Monday, April 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/12/21)

TODAY: Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a great weekend, especially with the pleasant weather we had. Today will be partly cloudy with highs very warm in the middle to upper 80s for the afternoon. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to steadily increase for the overnight hours. Lows will be mild in the lower 60s with winds light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: By the mid morning on Tuesday, we could see a few showers develop along a warm front that will lift to the north. We will continue to see isolated to scattered activity throughout most of our Tuesday afternoon. Coverage will increase when the cold front sets up and moves through during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

Showers and storms should wrap up sometime by the late morning on Wednesday, leaving the rest of the afternoon cloudy and drier. As of right now (5 AM Monday) no severe weather is expected for the ArkLaMiss with this system. Thursday will give us some cloudy skies with a chance for a stray shower or two before our next weather system arrives for Friday.

We will also see a cooldown for our area after the cold front moves through. Most of our highs for the rest of the work week will range anywhere from the upper 60s to the lower 70s while lows will be cool in the lower to middle 50s.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX