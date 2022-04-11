WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/11/22)

TODAY: We’ve been off to a stormy and windy start this morning, but luckily we have not seen any severe weather threats. The storms should wrap up by the late morning or just around lunchtime while skies will stay cloudy with highs warming into the middle 80s. Winds will breezy again this afternoon out of the south at 10-20 mph. Wind advisories have been issued for most of our western parishes until 3 pm this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy overnight with winds breezy at 10-15 mph. Lows will be mild in the middle to upper 60s with maybe a small chance for a shower.

LOOKING AHEAD: For Tuesday afternoon, another chance for showers and storms will be possible, some of which may be strong or severe. At this time, the entire ArkLaMiss is under a level 2 slight risk for potential strong, damaging winds and some large hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs will be warm in the lower 80s. Timing looks to be anywhere from 2-6 pm in the afternoon with a few extra storms very late Tuesday night around 10 pm to midnight.

Storm Prediction Center Day 2 Outlook: Tuesday – Early Wednesday

Wednesday will be very similar with showers and storms and the potential for strong to severe weather. This time, a level 3 enhanced risk has been issued for the entire ArkLaMiss where once again damaging winds, large hail, and an isolated tornado may be possible. Make sure you have different ways to receiving weather information and we will continue to keep you updated. Timing could be from Wednesday morning into Wednesday afternoon.

Storm Prediction Center Day 3 Outlook: Wednesday – Early Thursday

Thursday, the weather will be more quiet and a bit cooler with highs in the lower to middle 70s while lows at night dip back into the 50s. We could, however, see showers and storms return by next weekend.

Have a great Monday!

-Lexi

