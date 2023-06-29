WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Hazardous heat conditions will continue again today as heat indices will climb above 110 degrees. Staying hydrated and staying out of the sun will be very important as heat stroke can set in fast and easily with these conditions. The next few days will be filled with sunshine and high humidity and more excessive heat warnings and heat advisories may be warranted into the start of the weekend.

Relief from the triple digits is insight next week as rain chances will increase and allow some slight cooling. Temperatures will drop down to the lower 90’s which will make for a nice change of pace as the heat will not be as hazardous.