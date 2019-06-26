Morning Forecast – June 26th

WEST MONROE, La. – (6/26/19)

Today: We’ll see fairly the same pattern that we saw yesterday. We’ll remain dry for the morning as highs will warm up into the low 90s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon into the evening hours.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms will clear out as we head into the overnight hours with lows remaining mild in the low 70s

Into the week: Rinse and Repeat! We will see chances for showers over the next couple of days with highs in the low 90s. By the weekend, thunderstorms chances will increase as highs drop back into the upper 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!

-Lexi