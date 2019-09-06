Morning Forecast – Friday, September 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/06/19)

TODAY: Temperatures are going to get hotter by this afternoon with highs expected in the upper 90s and low 100s. High pressure remains in control over the southern United States, bringing in dry conditions and keeping us hot. Heat advisories have been issued for most of the ArkLaMiss today until 7:00 PM this evening. Heat index values could be anywhere from 102-105 degrees, so it is imperative that heat safety is continued to be used.

TONIGHT: It will be another nice, calm evening ahead. Lows overnight will be a bit warmer in the low to mid 70s with a few light clouds across our skies.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Hot temperatures will stick around for the weekend. Saturday looks to be the hottest day with most of the ArkLaMiss reaching highs in the low 100s under mostly sunny skies. Expect head indices to be anywhere from 102-105 or even greater. Starting Sunday, humidity and cloud cover will increase and slightly “cool” our temperatures, although it will only drop back a couple of degrees. A few spotty showers could be possible at the beginning of the new week, but it does look minimal and not everyone will see this activity.

