Morning Forecast – Friday, September 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/04/20)

TODAY: We can expect high temperatures to stay hot this afternoon in the lower 90s as another weak front will sweep through the ArkLaMiss. This front will bring a few isolated showers and storms through the evening before conditions clear up by the overnight hours. We are not anticipating any severe weather with these thunderstorms.

TONIGHT: Low temperatures overnight will stay rather warm in the lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the north at 5-10 mph, bringing in some very subtle cooler, drier air.

LOOKING AHEAD: Labor Day weekend looks to be relatively dry with the exception of a few spotty shower chances. Highs will remain in the lower 90s with lows in the 70s. Temperatures will see a small increase by Monday before showers and storms return by Tuesday. We are continuing to track a stronger cold front to move in by the middle and latter half of next week, which could bring a much needed cool down. So far, temperatures starting Wednesday will top into the 80s.



-Lexi

