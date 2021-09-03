Morning Forecast – Friday, September 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/03/21)

TODAY: It’s finally Friday! We are going to be ending the work week with lots of sunshine with a few clouds this afternoon and hot temperatures in the lower to middle 90s. Some forecast models are picking up on some leftover moisture, but we have rain chances for today near 0. With this being said, don’t be surprised if you see maybe a stray shower or some light drizzle.

TONIGHT: Overnight will be nice and clear with lows in the lower 70s. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will be another hot and mostly sunny day. Highs will return back to the middle 90s. By Sunday, highs will stay hot in the middle and upper 90s by later in the afternoon and evening, a weak cold front will sweep in. This will bring a few isolated showers and storms with activity continuing into Monday and Tuesday. No severe weather at this time is expected, but we will continue to monitor. Right now, just some brief heavy rain, lightning and thunder will be possible.

Conditions will begin to clear up a bit by Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will remain in the lower 90s.

