Morning Forecast – Friday, September 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/27/19)

TODAY: Temperatures this afternoon will be fairly warm in the lower to middle 90s under mostly sunny skies. Thanks to high pressure, drier air has settled into the ArkLaMiss, which will keep humidity values low, but also rain chances very scarce.

TONIGHT: Very pleasant conditions are in store for us this evening. With lower humidity and clear skies, temperatures will be cool in the middle to upper 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will be fairly similar with highs in the lower to middle 90s. A few spotty showers are possible for a few of our southwestern parishes, but these will not stick around for very long as the dry air feeds in and the showers rain themselves out. The rest of the weekend and the start of the new work week will be dry and temperatures will gradually start getting slightly warmer. Highs are expected in the lower to middle 90s. All eyes right now are on a possible weak front that could move in by next Thursday and bring some kind of rain relief back to the area.

