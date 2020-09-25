Morning Forecast – Friday, September 25th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (09/25/20)

TODAY: A little heads up as you head out the door this morning, a few areas may be waking up to some patchy fog. This patchy fog could cause a little bit of visibility issues for travel, so just be a little extra careful out on the road ways!

The sky will remain on the cloudy side a bit longer this morning, but we do expect clouds to begin breaking down by later this afternoon and evening, bringing in some late sunshine. Highs for today will top in upper 70s with a few areas nearing the lower 80s.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to break down as we head into the late evening and overnight hours. Low temperatures will stay on the cool side in the lower to middle 60s with a nice, calm wind.

LOOKING AHEAD: This weekend will be a very pleasant one! Conditions will stay dry (with maybe a few early morning showers on Sunday). It should be very quick and short) as high temperatures will warm up into the 80s.

By Monday, a cold front will arrive bringing showers and thunderstorms, but also some cooler air. Heading into next week, temperatures will be very fall-like in the middle to upper 70s with low temperatures staying cool in the 50s!

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX