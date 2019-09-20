Morning Forecast – Friday, September 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (9/20/19)

TODAY: We are in for more showers and thunderstorms today with the last remnants from Imelda. Most of the heavier showers will accumulate for our western parishes, but there will be some isolated activity for the central and eastern ArkLaMiss by later this afternoon. Highs will continue to be around average in the lower to middle 80s with a few 90s around the river parishes.

TONIGHT: Rain will gradually move out of our area as the evening rolls around. Clouds will stick around and lows will be cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will be a very nice evening if you are planning to head out to the fair.

LOOKING AHEAD: Conditions will dry out as an upper level high pressure moves over the ArkLaMiss. Clouds will clear up and temperatures will slowly warm back up in the lower 90s. If you are heading to the fair, make sure to keep yourself hydrated and wear sunscreen.

We are tracking the possible return of showers and thunderstorms heading into the new work week (also the first week of fall). There could be a weak front that will move through, which will help keep our highs around the lower 90s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX