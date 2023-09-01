WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Mostly clear conditions will persist across the ArkLaMiss as the dry airmass keeps us less humid. A few clouds will pop up later today from southerly flow along the MS River valley and the humidity will start climbing some over the weekend.

As moisture returns, the cut off low pressure system to the south will create enough instability combined with daytime heating for pop up t-storms Saturday and becoming more scattered to start next week. Rain accumulations will not be enough to break us out of the drought, but we will take what we can get. Temperatures will stay in the mid 90’s through next week.